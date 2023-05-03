Dune: Part Two Trailer Brings Us More Spice and More Action

Denis Villeneuve’s Best Picture-nominated Dune was, without a doubt, one of the most visually striking science fiction films to come out since the last Villeneuve science fiction film. It was also dense as all hell and full of entirely necessary but still kind of dull world-building and exposition. Now, however, with all that out of the way Dune: Part Two (or just Dune 2 if you want to be cool) should get us around to good stuff as the director attempts to finish off successfully adapting what many thought was unadaptable, and we have the first trailer for the second film.

The Dune 2 trailer definitely emphasizes a focus on action this time around with a few knife fights, plenty of running, and, for a good chunk of the trailer’s time, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) riding on a sandworm, much to the enjoyment of the Fremen. There’s plenty of continued drama as well as revenge takes center stage for Atreides throughout the trailer and we see hints of the showdown between Paul and Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler). There’s also plenty of Florence Pugh expositing as she takes on the role of Princess Irulan. For those who have read the book(s) it’s pretty exciting to finally see some of these characters on the big screen, especially in the visually striking world that Villeneuve has created.

Dune 2 sees much of the previous cast returning, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skargard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, and Charlotte Rampling. Of course, other actors can’t return as their characters aren’t with us anymore, but that means new famous people are joining the cast. Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, and Tim Blake Nelson will jump into the fray on Arrakis. The film picks up where the first left off, after the downfall of House Atreides seeing Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) seeking revenge for both their people.

Dune: Part Two will release in theaters on November 3.