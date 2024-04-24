Deadpool & Wolverine: What Does LFG Mean?

The acronym “LFG” features prominently in the new trailer for Deadpool 3 (or Deadpool & Wolverine, to use its official name) – so, what does LFG mean?

What LFG Means in the Deadpool 3 Trailer, Explained

LFG stands for “Let’s F–king Go.” Both Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Logan/Wolverine utter this salty phrase in full at different points in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. By contrast, the Deadpool threequel’s marketing favors LFG instead, presumably because it’s more appropriate for widespread use in primetime advertising and social media posts.

As some readers will already know, the LFG acronym pre-dates Deadpool & Wolverine by over a decade. A quick scroll through Urban Dictionary confirms that people – particularly college students – were using LFG as far back as 2010. Funnily enough, “Let’s F–king Go” isn’t the only widespread definition of LFG. Gamers have employed it as shorthand for “Looking For Group” since at least 1999 when seeking out like-minded folks in MMORPGs such as EverQuest and World of Warcraft.

But Marvel Studios’ intention isn’t to bring people together – it’s to get them hyped. In that, it seems they’ve succeeded. The Deadpool & Wolverine trailer has already racked up over 9.1 million views in just two days. It’s also generated feverish online buzz thanks to its various MCU Easter eggs and nods to 20th Century Fox’s legacy X-Men canon.

The trailer also gives fans their first proper look at Emma Corrin’s antagonist, who is almost certainly legendary X-villain Cassandra Nova. Corrin sports Nova’s signature bald head and popped-collar aesthetic in the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, as well as the baddie’s telekinetic powers. As such, there’s little chance the English actor is portraying anyone other than Professor X’s evil twin sister.

So, yes: it’s fair to say that Marvel fans are ready to “f–king go” come Deadpool 3‘s July premiere.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in cinemas on July 26, 2024.

