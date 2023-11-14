Movies & TVNews

Thor 5 Won’t Involve Taika Waititi

Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor 5 could be happening but Taika Taika Waititi won't be involved.

Marvel could be working on a new Thor movie but Taika Waititi, who directed the last two movies, won’t be part of it.

Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok and directed and co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder and it’s rumoured there’s a fifth Thor movie in the works. Let’s face it, even though the last one wasn’t as profitable as Disney/Marvel might have hoped, Thor 5 is probably happening.

But Waititi told Business Insider that while he couldn’t deny or confirm Thor 5, he’s absolutely not involved in it. I’m on the fence as to whether that’s a good thing or not. I loved Thor: Ragnarok, even though, shockingly, there was no sign of a What We Do in the Shadows crossover.

But Thor: Love and Thunder? Natalie Portman was great as The Mighty Thor but, her performance aside, the only other memorable thing is some weird and bad CGI.

As long as Thor 5 doesn’t attempt to make Thor more serious, I’m not panicking that Waititi isn’t a possible sequel. Honestly, I just want Loki and Thor back together, which probably won’t happen till Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in 2026.

Disney could still get Waititi involved at some point and he seems open to it, remarking that “I love Marvel, I love working with them.” But he’s got a lot on his plate and he’s also working on his own Star Wars movie.

As for Thor’s brother, you can now watch the whole of Marvel’s Loki season 2 on Disney Plus or if you want to skip all that, here’s how it ended.

