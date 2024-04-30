Earlier in 2024, reports revealed that changes were coming to the way Square-Enix made games after lackluster financial returns in 2023. Well, the company has revealed its plans, and they’re pretty shocking. Square-Enix will abandon more than $100 million in HD games.

During a meeting in March, Square-Enix’s board of directors voted to “revise the Group’s approach to the development of high-definition (HD) games.” That wasn’t all, however, as the Group also expects to take on “content abandonment losses” to the tune of ¥22.1 billion, which is 141 million USD, meaning a number of titles are going to end up in the virtual scrapyard.

Here’s the full statement:

“At the meeting convened on March 27, 2024, the Board of Directors of SQUARE ENIX

HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) voted, in light of the myriad changes underway in the

environment surrounding its Group, to revise the Group’s approach to the development of

high-definition (HD) games with the intention of being more selective and focused in the

allocation of development resources. As a result of a close examination of the Group’s

development pipeline undertaken in keeping with this revised approach, the Company expects

to recognize approximately ¥22.1 billion in content abandonment losses on its books for the

fiscal year ended March 2024.”

It’s hard to read that statement and not think Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth had something to do with the overhaul. Despite being Square-Enix’s biggest release of the year, the company has yet to announce its sales figures, and gaming analyst Daniel Ahmad wrote on X earlier this month that the game was “underperforming.”

It remains to be seen how being more selective will affect games like Kingdom Hearts 4 and Dragon Quest 4, which are both in the works at Square-Enix.

