Netflix Purportedly Developing a Sakamoto Days Anime & Fans Are Worried

Sakamoto Days is one of my favorite manga, and it’s a perfect choice for an anime adaptation. It’s high-stakes action, mixed with the overall humor sounds like a perfect fit for the screen, but recent news has some fans worried about a possible adaptation.

Recommended Videos

According to a recent article by LicenseGlobal, it appears that Netflix has swooped in and gotten the rights to develop and release an anime series based on Sakamoto Days. While fans have loved some of their projects, a few things have devoted readers sweating for the wrong reasons.

releasing 2024 and we haven’t seen mention of a studio, trailer, key visual, or voice cast…we about to witness true horror https://t.co/CxveeSylYo — dei🍉 (@r1ndie) May 17, 2024 Tweet by @r1ndie on X (formerly known as Twitter)

First, as mentioned in the tweet by Artist @r1ndie on X, an apparent 2024 air date for Sakamoto Days is troubling for various reasons. While the Manga has been in development since 2020, this quick pick by Netflix has had no previous mention before May 17, 2024 — alongside no voice cast, visuals, nothing up to this point.

There hasn’t even been a mention of which studio may be bringing the world of Sakamoto Days to life. While the initial season of Record of Ragnarok suffered from mediocre animation, it eventually got to a point where fans could enjoy what was put on offer. Sakamoto Days puts the pedal to the metal from the first panels — and hopefully has a higher-caliber studio behind its animation work.

Image via Shonen Jump

Until we see the final result, we can only stay optimistic at this point. There’s a chance we could end up with an absolute travesty, but who knows — Netflix may surprise us and release something that garners the same type of critical acclaim as Castlevania. Let’s just hope that a tentative 2024 release date is a misprint, because I’ll happily wait for a high-quality Sakamoto Days anime to premiere later than that.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more