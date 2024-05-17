Sakamoto Days Volume 1 cover
Image via Shonen Jump
Category:
News
Anime & Manga

Netflix Purportedly Developing a Sakamoto Days Anime & Fans Are Worried

It appears that a Sakamoto Days anime is on the horizon — why are fans so worried about it?
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 17, 2024 04:04 pm

Sakamoto Days is one of my favorite manga, and it’s a perfect choice for an anime adaptation. It’s high-stakes action, mixed with the overall humor sounds like a perfect fit for the screen, but recent news has some fans worried about a possible adaptation.

Recommended Videos

According to a recent article by LicenseGlobal, it appears that Netflix has swooped in and gotten the rights to develop and release an anime series based on Sakamoto Days. While fans have loved some of their projects, a few things have devoted readers sweating for the wrong reasons.

Tweet by @r1ndie on X (formerly known as Twitter)

First, as mentioned in the tweet by Artist @r1ndie on X, an apparent 2024 air date for Sakamoto Days is troubling for various reasons. While the Manga has been in development since 2020, this quick pick by Netflix has had no previous mention before May 17, 2024 — alongside no voice cast, visuals, nothing up to this point.

There hasn’t even been a mention of which studio may be bringing the world of Sakamoto Days to life. While the initial season of Record of Ragnarok suffered from mediocre animation, it eventually got to a point where fans could enjoy what was put on offer. Sakamoto Days puts the pedal to the metal from the first panels — and hopefully has a higher-caliber studio behind its animation work.

Weekly Shonen Jump cover with One Piece My Hero Sakamoto Days and more
Image via Shonen Jump

Until we see the final result, we can only stay optimistic at this point. There’s a chance we could end up with an absolute travesty, but who knows — Netflix may surprise us and release something that garners the same type of critical acclaim as Castlevania. Let’s just hope that a tentative 2024 release date is a misprint, because I’ll happily wait for a high-quality Sakamoto Days anime to premiere later than that.

Post Tag:
Netflix
Sakamoto Days
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity
Members of the Straw Hats drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda for latest the popularity poll
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 17, 2024
Read Article Undead Unluck Chapter 207 Release Date & Time Confirmed
The VIZ header image for Undead Unluck featuring the two main characters
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Undead Unluck Chapter 207 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 17, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer: 9 Strongest Hashira, Ranked
The Nine Hashira from Demon Slayer Standing Toegther
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer: 9 Strongest Hashira, Ranked
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity
Members of the Straw Hats drawn by creator Eiichiro Oda for latest the popularity poll
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece: All Straw Hats Ranked By Popularity
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela May 17, 2024
Read Article Undead Unluck Chapter 207 Release Date & Time Confirmed
The VIZ header image for Undead Unluck featuring the two main characters
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Undead Unluck Chapter 207 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 17, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer: 9 Strongest Hashira, Ranked
The Nine Hashira from Demon Slayer Standing Toegther
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer: 9 Strongest Hashira, Ranked
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 17, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.