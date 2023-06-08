NewsVideo Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date Set for October, Box Art Revealed

By
0
Insomniac director Bryan Intihar announced a Marvels Spider-Man 2 release date for PS5 and shared the official box art, plus Venom art. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Insomniac Games director Bryan Intihar took the stage at Summer Game Fest 2023 to announce a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date of October 20, 2023 for PlayStation 5 (PS5). It was a surprise reveal that sticks with the developer’s previously revealed fall launch plans. Accompanying the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date was some stunning art, including our first full look at Venom and also the official box art. As many fans had already guessed, Intihar confirmed that this iteration of Venom will not be Eddie Brock. He didn’t say who exactly will don the symbiote this time around. Although, some have already started to guess that Peter Parker’s longtime friend, Harry Osborn, will take up the mantle.

Today’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date reveal didn’t bring any new footage, but few were expecting to see more in-game content after the huge presentation from Insomniac just a few weeks ago. The gameplay shown at the time featured the ability to swap between both Peter Parker and Miles Morales with the press of a button as well as Peter’s new symbiote suit. With these features comes more spidery moves for players to learn, too, making the sequel appear like a full step up from the 2018 original. You can see the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom art above and the box art below while we wait to see more from the sequel when it arrives on PS5 this October.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date Set for October with Haunting Venom Art

About the author

Michael Cripe
Michael joined The Escapist team back in 2019 as a news reporter but has been covering games, movies, TV, and music since 2015. Most of his time is spent on the news team, but you’ll definitely see his name pop up in the opinion and interview sections from time to time. From the most obscure indie games to the industry’s AAA juggernauts, there’s nothing Michael isn’t interested in digging into. The vast majority of Michael’s work can be found at The Escapist, but his bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Journalism has led him to other sites like OnlySP, Gameranx, and Kansas City’s The Pitch. When he’s not writing, Michael is probably playing Super Mario Sunshine, Dead Space, or The Binding of Isaac. If you’d like to connect and talk about the latest in pop-culture, you can follow Michael on Twitter (@MikeCripe), Instagram (mike_cripe), or LinkedIn if that’s your thing, I guess.
More Stories by Michael Cripe