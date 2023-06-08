Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release Date Set for October, Box Art Revealed

Insomniac Games director Bryan Intihar took the stage at Summer Game Fest 2023 to announce a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date of October 20, 2023 for PlayStation 5 (PS5). It was a surprise reveal that sticks with the developer’s previously revealed fall launch plans. Accompanying the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date was some stunning art, including our first full look at Venom and also the official box art. As many fans had already guessed, Intihar confirmed that this iteration of Venom will not be Eddie Brock. He didn’t say who exactly will don the symbiote this time around. Although, some have already started to guess that Peter Parker’s longtime friend, Harry Osborn, will take up the mantle.

Today’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 release date reveal didn’t bring any new footage, but few were expecting to see more in-game content after the huge presentation from Insomniac just a few weeks ago. The gameplay shown at the time featured the ability to swap between both Peter Parker and Miles Morales with the press of a button as well as Peter’s new symbiote suit. With these features comes more spidery moves for players to learn, too, making the sequel appear like a full step up from the 2018 original. You can see the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Venom art above and the box art below while we wait to see more from the sequel when it arrives on PS5 this October.