How To Get Plastoids In LEGO Fortnite

Plastoids are a new crafting material added to LEGO Fortnite with version 29.40, and they are the key to unlocking the LEGO Star Wars weapons. This guide will go over the most efficient way of collecting Plastoids and how you can use them to start crafting Bowcasters and Thermal Detonators.

Where to find Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite

At the time of writing, Plastoids only seem to come from Star Wars-related items and characters. We first found Plastoids after defeating a few Stormtroopers on the coast while headed toward the wrecked Star Destroyer. In addition to dropping their weapons, they dropped a few Plastoids and some Scrap Durasteel.

We also found that breaking Star Wars decor drops Plastoids. Some of the dilapidated cabins, especially closer to the Star Destroyer, will have boxes and banners that can be destroyed with a pickaxe to drop Plastoids or Durasteel.

Lastly, Rebel Icons will appear on your map indicating the location of Rebel Outposts. You can visit them and destroy the decor there to farm up some more Plastoids in LEGO Fortnite.

What are Plastoids used for in LEGO Fortnite?

Plastoids are mainly used to craft the Rebel Workbench. This allows players to craft Star Wars items such as Bowcasters, Thermal Detonators, and Macrobinoculars, which are needed to locate Star Destroyers.

As long as you’re headed toward the Star Destroyer (its location should be pretty apparent) then you shouldn’t have an issue collecting Plastoids. We noticed that the closer we got to the crash site, the more prevalent bases and Stormtroopers became.

However, you may need a vehicle to make it to the crash as it’s quite a hike from a player’s starter base. Plus, the Stormtroopers don’t miss their shots as often as they do in the movies, so you’ll want to be geared up for a few nasty fights.

