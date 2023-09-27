All Pre-Order Bonuses for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the constant stream of high-quality releases this year, you might want to rip out your internet and stay inside through October and November. But before you do, it’s worth it to check out whether or not one of those major releases — Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — has any pre-order bonuses worth pursuing.

What Can You Get For Pre-Ordering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Currently, the pre-order bonuses for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are uniform across all participating retail outlets, including the PlayStation Store and direct.playstation.com. The pre-order bonuses are all in-game unlocks, so no extra statues or steelbook cases here. It includes:

An early unlock of the Arachknight suit (Peter Parker)

An early unlock of the Shadow-Spider suit (Miles Morales)

3 color variants for each suit

An early unlock of the Web Grabber gadget

3 skill points

Do note you can still get these bonuses in-game at some point if you neglect to pre-order; that said, the suits look pretty awesome and you might want to use them early on. These bonuses come with pre-orders of the base game, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions

While the base game costs $69.99 USD, the Digital Deluxe Edition will run you $79.99 USD. With it comes the following:

Full digital PS5 game

All pre-order incentives

10 unique suits (5 for each Spider-Hero)

additional Photo Mode frames and stickers

2 skill points (5 total if you pre-order)

Insomniac Games brought in a handful of guest artists to design the suits, which are all quite flashy. As of right now, it looks like these suits will not be obtainable any other way than purchasing the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition. If you want to unlock them all, you likely have to shell out some extra money.

The Collector’s Edition adds a steelbook display case and a wicked 19-inch Collector’s Edition Statue of Venom battling Miles Morales and Peter Parker.

When Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Release?

You’ll get your hands on one of the most highly anticipated sequels of a packed 2023 on Friday, October 20. Digital versions of the game will likely unlock at midnight in your local time zone, so you can stay up late on the 19th and web-sling the night away.

What Platforms Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 On?

Currently Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is only on PlayStation 5. The era of games straddling the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is over. However, if you want to play on PC, the original Marvel’s Spider-Man released almost 4 years after the original on PC. You might be waiting a while.