Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game+, Answered

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung into action, with plenty of bad guys for Miles Morales and Peter Parker to fight. But what about when you’re done? You might be wondering if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has New Game+ (NG+), and here’s your answer.
What You Need to Know About Marvel Spider-Man 2’s New Game+
Not all games have a New Game+ mode, but it’s a great way of getting more mileage out of a game. Typically you’ll restart the game with all the skills you’ve acquired but find yourself pitted against much tougher baddies.
The original PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man had a New Game+ mode, so is the same true of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? The answer is no. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not have a NG+ mode.
That news might be a little disappointing but there’s good news too. While there’s no New Game+ mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it will be getting one later on.
When? Insomniac hasn’t provided an exact date or even a month but its community and marketing director has confirmed it’ll be patched into the game before the end of 2023.
There could always be some sort of delay, but hopefully we’ll be getting a NG+ mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in time for Christmas. It’ll give you something else to do instead of speaking to your relatives.
The original Marvel’s Spider-Man didn’t come with a New Game+ mode but it was patched in later. So Insomniac are doing the same with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, letting players get some extra value from the game.
Marvel’s Spider-Man’s New Game+ patch also added in an Ultimate difficulty mode, so it could be that a tougher difficulty level is also on the cards.
But right now, the answer to does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have New Game+ is no. It’s getting NG+ later, but it’s not in the game at launch.
If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our explanation of who Venom is in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.