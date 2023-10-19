Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have New Game+, Answered

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has swung into action, with plenty of bad guys for Miles Morales and Peter Parker to fight. But what about when you’re done? You might be wondering if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has New Game+ (NG+), and here’s your answer.

What You Need to Know About Marvel Spider-Man 2’s New Game+

Not all games have a New Game+ mode, but it’s a great way of getting more mileage out of a game. Typically you’ll restart the game with all the skills you’ve acquired but find yourself pitted against much tougher baddies.

The original PS4 Marvel’s Spider-Man had a New Game+ mode, so is the same true of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? The answer is no. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does not have a NG+ mode.

That news might be a little disappointing but there’s good news too. While there’s no New Game+ mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it will be getting one later on.

When? Insomniac hasn’t provided an exact date or even a month but its community and marketing director has confirmed it’ll be patched into the game before the end of 2023.

Should be before end of year — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) October 18, 2023

There could always be some sort of delay, but hopefully we’ll be getting a NG+ mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in time for Christmas. It’ll give you something else to do instead of speaking to your relatives.

The original Marvel’s Spider-Man didn’t come with a New Game+ mode but it was patched in later. So Insomniac are doing the same with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, letting players get some extra value from the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man’s New Game+ patch also added in an Ultimate difficulty mode, so it could be that a tougher difficulty level is also on the cards.

But right now, the answer to does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have New Game+ is no. It’s getting NG+ later, but it’s not in the game at launch.

