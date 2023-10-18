Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Will Add New Game+ By End of Year

Insomniac Games has confirmed that New Game+ in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t be supported when the superhero sequel launches for PlayStation 5 (PS5) later this week, but you won’t have to wait long to get it either.

The update on the highly requested post-game feature comes from Insomniac’s community and marketing director James Stevenson (via Insider Gaming). The developer spoke on the mode’s inclusion on X after a fan reached out to ask if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will allow players to carry their progress over to a new save file after beating its main story. Stevenson confirmed that, while the team is working on a New Game+ mode, the feature “won’t be in Day 1.” So, if you pick up Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ new Spider-Man adventure when it launches on PS5 this Friday, just know that you won’t be able to carry over your progress immediately after the credits roll.

When pressed about why certain features, such as the ability to change the time of day or weather, won’t be available on day one, Stevenson replied, “because game dev isn’t simple, nor easy.” However, another X user asked Stevenson if New Game+ will make it into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 before 2024 arrives. Thankfully, the developer confirmed that Insomniac fans can expect the mode to arrive “before end of year.”

For reference, the original Marvel’s Spider-Man also released without a New Game+ option. Insomniac was quick to add the offering, though, with an update adding support for the mode only around one month post-launch. This does not mean that a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 New Game+ mode will arrive quite that quickly, but it’s at least worth considering.

Regardless of how long it takes to receive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac has spent the last few years ensuring the base experience packs in plenty of goodies for launch. You won’t need a second playthrough to collect its gargantuan number of unlockable suits. Additionally, while the story doesn’t feature a co-op mode, Miles and Peter’s fight against villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter should keep players entertained while they wait for New Game+ to eventually arrive.

You’ll be able to swing through New York City once again when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PS5 this Friday, October 20. Stay tuned for updates on when to expect its New Game+ mode.