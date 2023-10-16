Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Launch Trailer Reveals Sandman

Sony has shared Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Venomtastic launch trailer, including a full-on look at new villain Sandman.

You can watch the trailer, which was released on YouTube, featuring Sandman in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 below. In what seems to be a nod to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, the trailer has both Spider-Man taking on a towering Sandman and the battle doesn’t seem to be going so well. In fact, as has been touched on in previous trailers, Peter Parker could be doing better. The trailer sees him, under the influence of the Venom symbiote, getting quite snotty with Mary Jane.

Related: Is Spider-Man 2099 a Vampire in Spider-Verse?

The trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also features a none-too-happy Norman Osborn, demanding that his security forces get “it” off him. We’re assuming he’s talking to Peter, but it could also be Venom’s other host. The footage doesn’t reveal who that is, though we do hear Tony Todd’s voice and see him bonding with the symbiote in some kind of hi-tech facility.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Sandman debuted in 1963’s Amazing Spider-Man #4 and has been a longtime foe of the titular hero, though he’s made a distinct turn towards being more of an anti-hero in recent years. Also known as Flint Marko, Sandman gained his powers, which allow him to turn into sand, after a nuclear accident.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will release on Oct 20, and if you’ve not already put your money down, here are all the pre-order bonuses.