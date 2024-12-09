When Is Hatsune Miku Coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers. The game features all sorts of popular characters from anime series and Japanese pop culture. Along with Chapter 6’s Japan-themed map and cosmetics, Fortnite is expanding this with the inclusion of popular Vocaloid singer Hatsune Miku.

Has Hatsune Miku Been Officially Announced for Fortnite?

Fans of Fortnite and virtual diva Hatsune Miku have long wanted a crossover between the two brands. It seemed inevitable, but with the Japanese theming of Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1: Hunters, now is the perfect time.

On December 8th, 2024, reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR on X (formerly Twitter) shared that a Fortnite x Hatsune Miku is slated for 2025. Shiina and FNBRintel were both able to corroborate the story, and both have correctly leaked Fortnite crossovers, events, and more with a consistent and lengthy track record.

All that being said, there has been no word from Epic Games. However, many folks online have seen a tweet and image on X, which is getting misconstrued with an official announcement. A post from a verified @HatsuneMiku account on the platform is going viral. It comes with the message “HATSUNE MIKU IN FORTNITE CONFIRMED…COMING 2025…”, but it is important to note that the post is coming from a fan account. That being said, Shiina and FNBRintel’s records speak for themselves, so the collaboration should be considered legit and imminent.

Fortnite x Hatsune Miku May Coincide With the ‘Snow Miku’ Festival

While new Fortnite skins can seemingly drop at random, many crossovers are tired of promoting specific events or releases within brands. As such, Hatsune Miku could come to Fortnite in conjunction with the “Snow Miku” Festival in early 2025.

The Snow Miku Festival is an annual convention that is held in Hokkaido, Japan. The event is celebrating its 16th year in February 2025, with a two-day convention held on Saturday, February 8th, and Sunday, February 9th.

This is the next major Hatsune Miku event, and it seems likely that the Fortnite x Hatsune Miku crossover would want to drop around it. Fortnite updates typically drop on Tuesday, and we expect the Miku crossover to be featured prominently. As such, fans should expect Miku to land in Fortnite sometime between February 4th-11th, if not earlier to build momentum before the convention.

Due to Hatsune Miku’s Vocaloid nature, her music output is extremely prolific. Miku releases new music, often with other Vocaloids, with several short albums a month. As a result, it seems more likely for Epic to wait for all eyes to be on Miku with a major event like Snow Miku in 2025.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

