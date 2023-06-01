How to Play All Amnesia Games in Order

With Amnesia: The Bunker upon us, there’s no better time to revisit some of the other entries in the series. Frictional Games has been scaring us for more than a decade and shows absolutely no sign of stopping. But since none of the games are numbered, you might well be wondering how to play all the Amnesia games in order. Fortunately, I’ve got the answer.

A List to Play the Amnesia Games in Order of Release

There are four and a half games in the Amnesia series. Why a half? Because the second game is technically an expansion, but it tells an entirely new story.

As the title of the series suggests, they all feature a protagonist with some sort of memory loss. They also tend not to rely on jump scares, instead employing some innovative and unsettling mechanics.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent, for example, features a monster that will attack you if you maintain eye contact. So when it put in an appearance, I ended up cowering against the wall, not daring to turn around to see if it had gone.

Here, then, is a list of all the Amnesia games in release order, the order we recommend you play them in.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010)

Set in 1839, you roam a castle with an otherworldly force snapping at your heels.

Amnesia: Justine (2011)

This is an expansion for Dark Descent, set in 1858. You play an amnesiac woman who, locked in a dungeon, is forced to undergo some strange trials.

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (2013)

This entry takes place in London 1899 with your wealthy industrialist protagonist trying to track down his missing sons. It’s the only game not made by Frictional and was instead developed by The Chinese Room.

Amnesia: Rebirth (2020)

In 1937, a member of an African expedition survives a plane crash but finds the rest of her team is missing.

Amnesia: The Bunker (2023)

And bringing us up to date, you play as a French soldier trapped in a WWI bunker, with some unwelcome company to boot.

All of the games are currently available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with the first two (and a half) bundled as Amnesia: Collection, also on Nintendo Switch. So if you want to play all the Amnesia games in order, that’s what you need to know.