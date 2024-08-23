Where To Find The Shen Monkey’s Location in Black Myth: Wukong

The Shen Monkey is one of the first important NPCs you can find in Black Myth: Wukong and he does more than offer a shop to sell items. This guide will explain how you can find the monkey regardless of your progress and what services he provides.

Shen Monkey Location in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Shen Monkey is located in the Marsh of the White Mist within the Bamboo Grove. Both of those areas are part of the Black Wind Mountain region, which is the first area that you explore in the game. However, the Bamboo Grove won’t be accessible until you’ve taken down a few bosses such as Lingxuzi. Once you reach the grove for the first time, you will find one enemy bullying a monkey that is dangling from the side of a rock entrance.

After you kill the enemy at the entrance, the Shen Monkey is safe and sound. Now he can set up shop at the entrance to the right. Any time you need to speak to the monkey, use a Keeper’s Shrine to spawn back in the Marsh of the White Mist. Always follow the wooden bridge to get back to the monkey but don’t go too far or you’ll be back in the water. If this is your first time in the area, that means a fight with the White Clad Noble.

The Shen Monkey, as a vendor, is the one who can upgrade your gourd. Not only can the monkey increase the number of charges for your gourd, but he can also help with the strength of healing or additional boosts. Luojia Fragrant Vine will be the most important material for these upgrades outside of the drinks you can craft. Get used to showing back up in the Bamboo Grove as you make your way through the game. I had more than a few trips there as I beat the game for review.

Black Myth: Wukong is available for PC and PlayStation 5.

