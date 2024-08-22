As you make your way through the Black Wind Mountain in Black Myth: Wukong, Lingxuzi is one of the first major battles you’ll face. Here’s how you can beat down Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong.

How To Beat Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong



The fight against Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong is a fight that forces players to watch for telegraphed swipes. Compared to other bosses later in the game, this wolf beast is all about the fundamentals of perfect dodges and a little bit of patience. When the fight begins, the wolf will dash toward you and start a series of swipes. There are typically only two or three swipes at a time, and I found that there was a pretty large window for evading them.

Outside of the combos, most of the attacks that Lingxuzi throws are telegraphed. Even after the swipes are paused, the boss will roar and typically follow with a heavily telegraphed dash toward you. Just like the swipes, be patient and utilize the perfect dodges to get some extra damage in between your own combos.

Tips for Beating Lingxuzi in Black Myth: Wukong

Dodge the telegraphed swipes thrown by the wolf.

When he jumps on the roof, get ready for a ground slam.

Watch for a dash after the roar.

Use Immobilize and Red Tides for extra damage.

Craft better armor with Yarn before the fight.

The only other major attack that Lingxuzi uses is a slam from the rooftops. After about one-third of his health is gone, he will jump onto a roof and wait. After a couple of seconds, he will slam super fast and you need to dodge. Even though the slam was fast, the charge was so long that I was instantly able to recognize the incoming attack before I defeated him.

At this point in the Black Wind Mountain, you should also have access to Immobilize and the Red Tides transformation. Use Immobilize to get some free damage, and wait to use the Red Tides until you’re in trouble. Otherwise, the rest of the battle is easygoing.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

