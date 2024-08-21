How To Get Yarn to Craft Armor in Black Myth: Wukong

During the early stages of Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll gain the ability to craft certain pieces of armor at a Keeper’s Shrine. While this armor is likely an improvement over your current set, even the Deluxe Edition armor, it requires a solid amount of yarn to craft.

How to Get Yarn in Black Myth: Wukong

The armor you can craft throughout Chapters 1 and 2 in Black Myth: Wukong only requires yarn and Will. Will is the currency you gain for defeating enemies or selling valuable items to the Keeper’s Shrine shop while yarn is a bit more difficult to come by. While some craftable armor only requires one yarn to make, entire sets require a dozen or more yarn.

Yarn is sold at the shrine shop. Screenshot by The Escapist

The easiest way to get yarn is to purchase it from a Keeper’s Shrine shop. The shop sells four yarn at a time and the shop refills every day or so. This is enough to make one or two armor pieces during the early game. However, to get a full set, you need to come by yarn in other ways. You can always access the shop when visiting a Keeper’s Shrine.

The other primary way to get yarn is by simply killing enemies. Some enemies have a chance to drop a variable amount of yarn upon defeating them. You can see what drops you get from an enemy by looking on the right side of your screen when they are killed. If you see yarn pop up, you can go to your inventory and view how much you have. Killing enemies won’t yield a ton of yarn, so you’ll have to go around and defeat several enemies in an area to get the yarn you need.

Yarn is dropped by killing enemies. Screenshot by The Escapist

And those are the two main ways you’ll come across yarn in Black Myth: Wukong. As long as you check the Keeper’s Shrine shop and kill your fair share of enemies, you shouldn’t have to worry about needing it. With enough, you can head to a shrine, pick the “Craft Armor” option and make any piece of armor that’s an upgrade over your current pieces.

