The 10 Highest All-Time Player Peaks for Single-Player Games on Steam

Sometimes, a new video game bursts onto the scene and garners immediate, overwhelming attention. If you’ve ever wondered which single-player games hold the crown for the highest all-time player peaks on Steam, we’re here to satisfy that curiosity.

Highest All-Time Player Peaks on Steam for Single-Player Games

SteamDB is a treasure trove of information for stats geeks, including dynamic lists like the most played games of all time. A gamer could get lost filtering through the data, which is why we’re narrowing in on single-player games for this deep dive.

Without further ado, here’s the current list of single-player games on Steam with the highest all-time player peaks.

10. Life is Strange 2

Image via Square Enix

This story-rich adventure game follows two brothers, Sean and Daniel, as they run away from home. One of them has recently developed telekinetic powers, which makes things a bit, well, strange. Clinging to the final spot in our list, Life is Strange 2 hit an all-time player high of 468,717 at its height. Alas, the game’s most recent 24-hour peak at the time of writing tapped out at 404 players.

9. Fallout 4

Image via Bethesda

Fallout 4 is the 2015 installment in Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic open-world adventure series. You are a survivor, making your way through the Wasteland to stay alive and maybe, just maybe, find a way to thrive. Fallout 4 holds ninth spot on the list of highest all-time single-player peaks on Steam with a 472,962 concurrent player record.

8. Capcom Arcade Stadium

Image via CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

Free-to-play Capcom Arcade Stadium lets players revisit the arcade games of the past. It puts you inside a 3D-rendered arcade environment where you can enjoy many Capcom arcade games. The game enjoyed 488,791 concurrent players at its peak three years ago but has since dropped off to a staggering 24-hour peak of 35 players. Yes, you read that correctly — just thirty-five players.

7. Terraria

Image via Re-Logic

Fans of pixel art adventures will be pleased to see Terraria on our list. This 2D survival crafting game sees players trying to survive and thrive in a pixelated world full of monsters. At one point, Terraria saw a peak of 489,886 players on Steam. To date, it still manages to keep players coming back, with a recent 24-hour peak of 32,500.

6. Baldur’s Gate 3

Image via Larian Studios.

Does last year’s Game of the Year even need an introduction? Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Dungeons & Dragons-inspired video game where your choices – and dice rolls – matter. Oh, and the companions are all insanely attractive romanceable, too. At its height, Baldur’s Gate 3 saw 875,343 concurrent players on Steam alone.

5. Hogwarts Legacy

Image via Warner Bros. Games.

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. You attend Hogwarts, learn spells, and solve a mystery — while getting into trouble along the way. Harry Potter remains an iconic IP, so it’s little surprise that Hogwarts Legacy makes the list with a peak of 879,308 concurrent. Today it retains a fraction of those players, with 8,468 as the recent 24-hour peak.

4. Banana

Image via Sky

This free game involves clicking on a banana. When you click, you get… more bananas. That’s pretty much the game, to be honest. If you’re looking for an explanation of why this game boasts an impressive 953,426 player peak and is still rolling in the six figures four months later, I’m afraid I don’t have one.

3. Elden Ring

Image via FromSoftware, Inc.

Souls-like fantasy action RPG Elden Ring released in 2022 and garnered a dedicated fanbase who eagerly awaited its recent Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The open-world game is notorious for tricky combat as you fight your way to the role of Elden Lord. If you’ve got that one friend who still won’t stop talking about Elden Ring, the game has an all-time player peak of 953,426 to prove it’s not just them.

2. Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD PROJEKT RED

This open-world action RPG is set in a futuristic metropolis called Night City. True to the title, many characters — including the player — have cybernetic modifications that grant them powerful abilities. Cyberpunk 2077 came out in 2020 and capped out with an all-time peak of 1,054,388 concurrent players. Four years later, it retains a relatively mighty fanbase with a recent 24-hour peak of 31,949.

1. Black Myth: Wukong

Image via Game Science

This action RPG is set in a beautiful world inspired by Chinese mythology. The gameplay puts you in the role of the Destined One, battling through various challenges on your quest for the truth. Black Myth: Wukong released on August 19, 2024 and immediately exploded onto the Steam charts with an all-time player peak of 2,415,714, eclipsing every other game on the service other than the multiplayer-centered PUBG Battlegrounds.

