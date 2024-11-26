Best Black Friday Phone Deals To Check Out In 2024 (Our Top 9 Picks)

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone. You not only get massive discounts but also the major lineups like the Pixel, S Series, and the iPhones are all released. So, if you are looking to get yourself a brand new phone, then here are some on Amazon with massive discounts.

Best Black Friday Phone Deals

Google Pixel 9

The Pixel has come a long way, from a “neat little Google phone” to becoming a strong competitor in the mobile phone industry. The Pixel 9 is the latest addition to the series, and it’s everything you would expect from a flagship phone. From the top-notch 120hz OLED display and long-lasting 4700 mAh battery to the sleek design and great cameras, the Pixel 9 ticks all the boxes.

The software has always been the best feature of the Pixels, and Pixel 9 is no exception. It’s filled with neat AI features, some practical, and some gimmicks. Even being the base variant of the lineup, Google didn’t hold back any important features like the high refresh rate screen (we are looking at you, Apple).

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

If you’re looking for an enthusiast-grade phone and the base variant of the Pixel 9 doesn’t cut it for you, then the Pixel 9 Pro XL might be what you’re looking for. It features the same processor and RAM but offers a bigger and better display. It features a 120hz LTP OLED, over the standard OLED. If you aren’t techy, that means the refresh rate can be controlled by the processor, which results in better battery timing.

Apart from the display upgrade, you have a bigger battery and a telephoto lens for those super wide photos. Overall, the Pixel 9 Pro XL isn’t for everyone on Black Friday, unless you are a phone enthusiast or would benefit from the better display and cameras.

Samsung S24 Ultra

The Samsung S24 Ultra is considered by many to be the best phone of 2024, and while it’s arguable, it isn’t too far-fetched. The S24 Ultra has one of the best displays out there; it’s vibrant, bright, smooth, and crisp. Spec-wise, it features a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 120 Hz display. The screen size is quite big, too, and the bezels are barely noticeable. It also packs some serious processing power under the hood, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip with 12 gigs of RAM.

As for the cameras, they are excellent. Without getting too technical, it features four cameras; one main, two telephoto, and one ultrawide. Simply put, the photo and video quality is enough to satisfy most of us.

Apart from this, the Samsung S24 Ultra checks all the boxes: battery, build quality, and design.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Fold phones have come a long way, from experimental prototypes to almost perfected products. The Samsung Z Fold 6 is the latest addition to the Fold lineup and is one of the best fold phones out there. In terms of specs, it’s almost identical to Samsung Flagship S24 Ultra; the Fold features the same display and processor RAM. The only exceptions are the cameras and obviously the fold.

Now, the Fold 6 isn’t for everyone, but if you are someone who likes the idea of Fold Phones, the Z Fold 6 is as good as it gets. The only downside is that it’s quite expensive.

Samsung Galaxy A35

Speaking of expensive, not all of us want the cutting-edge flagship features. For most of us, a phone with a decent display, long battery life, and good cameras would do great. And that’s what the Samsung A35 is – a mid-range phone that does more than its price suggests.

Looking at it, you won’t notice that it’s a sub $300 phone. You have a 120 HZ OLED Display, Cameras that take crisp, clear, and contrasty photos, and a reasonably long-lasting battery. Plus, the design and feel of the phone don’t feel cheap, either.

Of course, cuts have to be made, and this time it’s the processor. The A35 features an octa-core processor, which frankly speaking is enough for most consumers. But if you are doing tasks like playing resource-demanding games, you might notice the difference with this Black Friday phone.

Samsung S24 FE

If the S24 Ultra feels like an overkill, which, let’s face it, is for most of us, then the S24 FE is a good budget-friendly option. The price difference between the two is quite significant, which leads to the question, where did they make the cuts? Well, let’s talk about the good things first. Even at a mid-range price, the S24 FE features a surprisingly good display (120HZ AMOLED), a decent battery that will get you through the day, and serviceable cameras. Not to mention, the design is quite similar to the S24 Ultra, albeit not as premium.

Of course, there also have to be compromises. Firstly, the S24 FE doesn’t have the cutting-edge, Snapdragon Gen 3 processor or the edge-to-edge display. Similarly, the cameras do struggle in low-light environments. But apart from that, the S24 FE is a perfectly serviceable smartphone at a reasonable price.

Samsung A15

The Samsung A15 is what I would call a serviceable budget smartphone. It’s got decent specs and the overall usage experience is quite good. It’s got a solid 90 Hz AMOLED display, adequate processing powers, and serviceable cameras.

In short, it’s a budget phone; you won’t get all the nice and premium specs and features at this price. However, it isn’t necessarily bad, as it mostly comes down to what your requirements are.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

While the Pixel 8 Pro might be the previous gen, it remains an excellent phone, especially because the difference between the Pixel 8 Pro and 9 Pro isn’t that big.

In terms of specs, it has the flagship 120HZ LTPO OLED, Google Tensor G3 chip, amazing cameras, and a long-lasting battery – everything you would expect from a premium phone.

Plus, the Pixel 8 Pro has been out for longer than the Pixel 9. Often, phones can have reliability issues over long-time use, which was a major problem of the Pixel 6. Fortunately, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro have not had such issues. It’s also a bit cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro.

Motorola Razr

Both Flip and Foldables are quite expensive and usually not in the budget of the average consumer. But in the past few years, there have been some really solid Flip phones that don’t cost an arm and a leg. Motorola Razr is just that, a flip phone that is surprisingly budget-friendly.

The specs aren’t bad, either; the display is 120Hz P-OLED, the battery lasts enough, and the cameras take decent pictures and videos. The RAM and processor aren’t super-premium, with only 8 gigs of RAM and a 3.4 Ghz processor.

If you are interested in flip phones on Black Friday but the cost is a deal-breaker for you, then the Motorola Razr might be a good option.

Google Pixel 8a

The A series of the Pixel lineup has always been received quite well, and it’s mostly because of its attractive price and practical features. Google’s goal with the A series is to offer as much bang for the buck as possible, and consumers definitely love that.

The Pixel 8a holds to that; the specs are almost identical to the flagship Pixel 8, with a 120HZ display, great cameras, and a decent battery. Now, the design and materials are where the Pixel A series has always made compromises, and the Pixel 8A is no exception. It’s not as premium as the flagship, but it still feels and looks quite good.

Also, Pixels have always been about the software rather than the hardware. The Pixel 8A has almost the same specs, and with the software, the difference becomes very small between the flagship and this.

And those are the best Black Friday phone deals to check out in 2024.

