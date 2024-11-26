10 Best Black Friday Pokemon Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

Though plenty of us love to shop early, Black Friday often rings in the start of the winter holiday gift shopping season. Whether you’re shopping for your favorite Pokemon fan or for yourself, there are some excellent Pokemon deals this Black Friday that are not to be missed.

The Best Pokemon Deals for Black Friday 2024

Let’s face it – Pokemon is an expensive hobby. Between the TCG, in-app purchases for Pokemon GO and Pokemon TCG Pocket, and all those plushies, there’s no shortage of ways to send your real-life PokeCoins. These best Black Friday Pokemon deals can help you snag some great merch for you or your favorite trainer for less.

10. Dragonite Nanoblock Building Kit

Image via Nanoblock

If you’re gifting someone who enjoys making things and also loves derpy Dragon-type Dragonite, you’re in luck. This Dragonite Nanoblock Building Kit lets your favorite Pokemon fan build a 2.3″ Dragonite figurine of their very own, and it is frankly adorable.

For Black Friday, this Pokemon building kit is 17% off, making it a worthwhile stocking stuffer to snag.

9. Pikachu Sunglasses with Carrying Case

Image via Sun-Staches.

In my neck of the woods, winter is actually prime time for sunglasses thanks to the glare from all that snow. So even if it feels like an out-of-season gift, your favorite Pokemon fan will likely appreciate a stylish pair of Pikachu sunglasses to keep the bright light at bay during their next Pokemon GO Raid.

For Black Friday, these Pika perfect kid’s shades are 20% off on Amazon.

8. Psyduck Spiral Pullover Hoodie

Image via Amazon

For the migraine-sufferers and Water-type enthusiasts among us, Psyduck is a true icon. This sweatshirt features the Pokemon Concierge mascot in all his headache-having glory, and it’s 30% off for Black Friday.

This one is a print-on-demand Amazon Prime exclusive and comes in Adult Unisex sizes Small – XXL.

7. Mew Funko Pop

Image via Funko

Adorable Legendary Pokemon Mew is a beloved part of the franchise, and its made a bit of resurgence as the secret mission prize card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. That makes it pretty timely that Mew is one of a handful of Pokemon Funko Pop deals this Black Friday on Amazon.

Funko Pop Mew, complete with a stand that showcases it in flight, is on sale for 35% off right now.

6. Pokemon TCG Kangaskhan EX Battle Deck

Image via The Pokemon Company

With the popularity of Pokemon TCG Pocket, there are plenty of new fans ready to try out the physical TCG for the very first time. These Battle Decks are a great way to get started with learning the rules, as they come fully loaded and ready for battle.

At 27% off for Black Friday, this Kangaskhan EX deck is a great way to start someone new to the Pokemon TCG.

5. Amazon Exclusive Flocked Espeon Funko Pop

Image via Funko

This velvety Funko Pop is an Amazon exclusive, so you’ll only find this texture from the online retailer. For the Eevee-loving or Psychic-type trainer in your life, you can snag this exclusive Espeon Funko Pop for 27% off on Black Friday.

If you know someone like me who’s been trying to complete their Eeveelution Funko Pop collection, now is a great time to hit “add to cart.”

4. Pokemon Battle Figure Set of 8

Image via The Pokemon Company

Who doesn’t love to see those iconic Kanto Pokemon at their battle-ready best? This set of 8 figures includes classic favorites like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Charmander, and of course, Meowth. A great option for filling up that bookshelf display or for the kiddos to enjoy some Pokemon battle playtime.

The set of battle figures is on sale for 30% off this Black Friday and could easily be split up for stocking stuffers for a whole family.

3. Paldea First Partner Plush 3-Pack

Image via The Pokemon Company

This set of plushies includes all three Paldea starters, making it a great gift for the young trainer who needs to pick their first partner or the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet enthusiast in your life.

Alternatively, you can divide and conquer to get three gifts in one with this Paldea Starter trio, which is 30% off on Amazon for Black Friday.

2. Sketched Pikachu Mini Backpack with Poke Ball Coin Purse

Image via Bioworld

Who among us doesn’t need a great bag to carry all of our Pokemon-catching equipment? This adorable Pikachu mini backpack features a sketch of two Pikachu pals and comes with a detachable Poke Ball coin purse. It would be a perfect tiny backpack for a youngster or grown-up Pokemon fan who needs a backpack purse to carry their daily supplies.

This BioWorld officially licensed backpack is on sale for a whopping 42% off for Black Friday, making it one of the best Pokemon deals on our list.

1. PowerA Nintendo Switch Pikachu Controller

Image via PowerA

Once again, PowerA has a handful of Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch controllers up for grabs at a discount. This time around, the Retro Pikachu design, Pikachu Vortex, and Pikachu Vibrant designs are all on offer at 33% off for Black Friday, helping you snag these quality controllers for less. There’s truly a Pikachu for every mood.

