Want to play Call of Duty: Warzone on the go? Then Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is for you. But can your phone or tablet handle it? If that’s what you’re wondering, here are all Warzone Mobile compatible devices and requirements.

Warzone Mobile Compatible Devices and Requirements

You’ve probably guessed that that old black-and-white Nokia 3210, the one you keep around as an emergency phone, won’t play Warzone Mobile. But it’s not as simple as just having a smartphone – the game has some specific requirements.

On iOS:

To play Warzone on iOS, you need a device running iOS 16.0 or later with at least 3 GB of RAM, excluding the iPhone 8. So, you should be fine with the devices on this list (via Apple):

iPhones:

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

As explained by Forbes, you’re looking at any iPhone from 2017 onwards, barring the iPhone 8, which Activision has confirmed can’t handle the game. Why can you use the iPhone SE but not the 8? Because 2nd and 3rd gen iPhone SEs are just that little bit more powerful. As for iPads, here’s which iPads should be able to handle it:

iPads:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation onwards)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation onwards)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (5th generation onwards)

iPad mini (5th generation onwards)

iPad Air (3rd generation onwards)

On Android:

It’s a little trickier to say which Android devices should run Warzone Mobile because there are so many manufacturers making Android devices. But you will, as confirmed by Activision, need at least 4 GB of RAM running Android Adreno 618 or better. Your best bet, if you’re not sure, is to head over to the always useful GSMArena, put your mobile’s model in, and check its specs.

However, here are a few devices that meet or exceed the minimum spec for running Warzone Mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy A72

ZTE S30

Xiaomi 12

Nokia X40

A helpful tip from Reddit is to Google SD732G vs X, where X is the name of your phone’s processor. If it shows as fast or faster than the SD732G, you should be fine.

In both cases, bear in mind that performance will vary between devices. The more powerful your device, the smoother your Warzone Mobile experience should be. And that’s what you need to know about all Warzone Mobile compatible devices and requirements.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is available on iOS and Android.