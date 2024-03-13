It can be hard to please the Call of Duty community. Gamers are pretty particular about how they want FPS titles to operate, so making everyone happy is a near-impossible task. However, CoD players can all rally around one game mode. So, does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have Prop Hunt?

Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Have Prop Hunt?

For anyone unaware, Prop Hunt is not a mode exclusive to CoD. The idea of players changing their appearance to look like a mundane item and hiding from their pals has been around for a long time. However, since Black Ops III, CoD players have found the mode to be a nice change of pace from all the shooting and explosions. Not every CoD title has featured Prop Hunt, though.

Prop Hunt made its CoD debut in Black Ops III and returned in Modern Warfare Remastered, as well as WWII and Black Ops 4. And when 2019’s Modern Warfare breathed new life into the series, Prop Hunt was there to make a great game even better. The fun would carry over into Black Ops Cold War, but Prop Hunt was nowhere to be seen in Modern Warfare 2.

Disappointed gamers had hope that MW3 would do the right thing and bring back Prop Hunt, but that has yet to happen. Public pleas have been made on social media, with people hoping that, by banding together, they can get Activision and Sledgehammer Games to change their minds and bring back the popular mode. Unfortunately, the grassroots campaign has yet to go anywhere.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.