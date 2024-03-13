Category:
Video Games

Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Have Prop Hunt?

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 11:28 am
A trash can in Prop Hunt in Black Ops Cold War.

It can be hard to please the Call of Duty community. Gamers are pretty particular about how they want FPS titles to operate, so making everyone happy is a near-impossible task. However, CoD players can all rally around one game mode. So, does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have Prop Hunt?

Recommended Videos

Does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Have Prop Hunt?

Prop Hunt in Cold War. This image is part of an article about does Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) have prop hunt

For anyone unaware, Prop Hunt is not a mode exclusive to CoD. The idea of players changing their appearance to look like a mundane item and hiding from their pals has been around for a long time. However, since Black Ops III, CoD players have found the mode to be a nice change of pace from all the shooting and explosions. Not every CoD title has featured Prop Hunt, though.

Prop Hunt made its CoD debut in Black Ops III and returned in Modern Warfare Remastered, as well as WWII and Black Ops 4. And when 2019’s Modern Warfare breathed new life into the series, Prop Hunt was there to make a great game even better. The fun would carry over into Black Ops Cold War, but Prop Hunt was nowhere to be seen in Modern Warfare 2.

Related: What a Heat Vision Kill Is in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) & How to Get One

Disappointed gamers had hope that MW3 would do the right thing and bring back Prop Hunt, but that has yet to happen. Public pleas have been made on social media, with people hoping that, by banding together, they can get Activision and Sledgehammer Games to change their minds and bring back the popular mode. Unfortunately, the grassroots campaign has yet to go anywhere.

And that’s whether Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has Prop Hunt.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
modern warfare 3
related content
Read Article How to Get Pawmo’s Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Pawmo dressed in the Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Pawmo’s Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness
pokemon type chart feature image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)
Tower Defense X promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Pawmo’s Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Pawmo dressed in the Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Pawmo’s Retro Chef Outfit in Pokemon Cafe Remix
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness
pokemon type chart feature image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Pokemon Type Chart: Weakness, Strength, and Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Mar 13, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)
Tower Defense X promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Tower Defense X Codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 13, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67