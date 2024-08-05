Anime Card Battle official artwork.
Codes

Anime Card Battle Codes (August 2024)

|

Published: Aug 5, 2024 09:54 am

Updated: August 5, 2024

Anime Card Battle is a Roblox auto-battling card game where you roll for card packs and a chance to win powerful cards, letting you test their power in PvP clashes. It comes down to skill and luck, and with Anime Card Battle codes, you can increase your odds of winning!

All Anime Card Battle Codes List

Active Anime Card Battle Codes

  • RELEASE!: Use for 10 Speed Potions, 10 Luck Potions, and a Corrupt Potion (New)
  • THANKS4PLAYING!: Use for 3 Star Potions, 3 Luck Potions II, and 3 Speed Potions II (New)

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Card Battle

Enhance your deck and redeem Anime Card Battle codes by following these instructions:

  1. Launch Anime Card Battle in Roblox.
  2. Click the chat icon in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Type in /code into the chat box (2), followed by a working code.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard or press the arrow button (3) to redeem the code.

