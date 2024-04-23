Crazy Cards Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 23, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Crazy Cards is a Roblox game full of memes and laughter. Pick the craziest cards and get the highest points to win each match. Unlock free Coins, Skins, and other goodies by redeeming Crazy Cards codes that you can find in the list below.

All Crazy Cards Codes List

Active Crazy Cards Codes

/unlock rbx : Use for a Red Card Skin (follow @jotslo on Roblox to redeem this code)

: Use for a Red Card Skin /unlock dsc : Use for x500 Coins and a Blurple name color

: Use for x500 Coins and a Blurple name color /unlock twt: Use for x500 Coins and a Bluebird name color

Expired Crazy Cards Codes

/unlock 5000

/unlock 250

/unlock 100

How to Redeem Codes in Crazy Cards

Redeeming Crazy Cards codes is easy—just look at the guide below and see how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Crazy Cards in Roblox. Type the code into the chat box in the lower-right corner. Press Enter and claim the reward.

