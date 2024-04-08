Roblox Flag Wars Codes (April 2024)

Jump into a classic Capture the Flag match in this fast-paced Roblox title! Winning the game depends on your loadout as much as your skill, so use Roblox Flag Wars codes to get the best weapons for your favorite approach—defending your base or rushing through the enemy lines.

All Roblox Flag Wards Codes List

Roblox Flag Wards Codes (Active)

TyFor355k : Use for 1.4k Cash

: Use for 1.4k Cash TyFor315k : Use for 2k Cash

: Use for 2k Cash FREEP90 : Use for a free Gun!

: Use for a free Gun! THX4LIKES : Use for 1.2k Cash

: Use for 1.2k Cash 100Mil : Use for 1.2k Cash

: Use for 1.2k Cash SCRIPTLY: Use for 800 Cash

Roblox Flag Wards Codes (Expired)

STAYWARM

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Flag Wars

Redeeming Roblox Flag Wars codes is simple—here’s how to do it:

Run Flag Wars in Roblox. Join a match. Click on the price tag icon in the upper-right corner. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies!

