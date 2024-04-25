Monster Hunter Now Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 25, 2024 We added the latest code!

Create your hero and get ready to hunt down some monsters. Explore the outdoors to find forging materials to upgrade your armory and gather allies to slay beasts together. To slay the toughest beasts, use Monster Hunter Now codes, which grant you free Potions, Zenny, and more.

All Monster Hunter Now Codes List

Active Monster Hunter Now Codes

MHNOW15M: Use for x5k Zenny, x2 Hunt-a-thon Tickets, and x2 Potions (New)

Expired Monster Hunter Now Codes

MHN6MA2024

WTBJDURHUMD9J

MHNow10M

MHNOW20M

MHN5M

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Hunter Now

Codes for Monster Hunter Now can be redeemed on the official website, and here is how:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Monster Hunter Now on your device. Create an account. Go to the Offer Redemption website. Sign in with your account. Enter the code you want to use into the text field. Click Apply and claim the reward.

