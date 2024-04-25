Promo image for Monster Hunter Now.
Monster Hunter Now Codes (April 2024)

Create your hero and get ready to hunt down some monsters. Explore the outdoors to find forging materials to upgrade your armory and gather allies to slay beasts together. To slay the toughest beasts, use Monster Hunter Now codes, which grant you free Potions, Zenny, and more.

All Monster Hunter Now Codes List

Active Monster Hunter Now Codes

  • MHNOW15M: Use for x5k Zenny, x2 Hunt-a-thon Tickets, and x2 Potions (New)

Expired Monster Hunter Now Codes

  • MHN6MA2024
  • WTBJDURHUMD9J
  • MHNow10M
  • MHNOW20M
  • MHN5M

How to Redeem Codes in Monster Hunter Now

Codes for Monster Hunter Now can be redeemed on the official website, and here is how:

How to redeem codes in Monster Hunter Now.
  1. Open Monster Hunter Now on your device.
  2. Create an account.
  3. Go to the Offer Redemption website.
  4. Sign in with your account.
  5. Enter the code you want to use into the text field.
  6. Click Apply and claim the reward.

If you want more handy codes for other popular games, check out our Solo Leveling Arise Codes and Whiteout Survival Codes articles here on The Escapist. 

