Baldur’s Gate 3’s Latest Patch Broke One of the Game’s Most Important Parts

If you were excited to jump into the Patch 7 Closed Beta for Baldur’s Gate 3, we’ve got bad news – it’s been delayed. The good news is that it’s been delayed for a kind of hilarious, albeit frustrating, reason.

Playtesting for Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 was set to begin today on July 22, but an unexpected and game-breaking issue has caused Larian to delay the Beta while it plays coding whack-a-mole. Check out the official announcement below:

The Patch 7 Closed Beta has been delayed.



Why? While fixing bugs, passive dice rolls literally stopped working.



We’re trying to figure out how we got here, so while we do that, we’ll be pushing the planned Closed Beta back to later this week.



In the meantime, here’s a look at… pic.twitter.com/hr4FQPMIiu — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) July 22, 2024

Yes, you read that correctly. Somehow, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 has broken passive dice rolls. If you know anything about D&D or Baldur’s Gate 3, you know that dice rolls are pretty darn essential to moving things along in gameplay.

Without passive dice rolls, your characters won’t get to automatically make checks on hidden things and other elements of exploring the world of Faerun. In other words, it’s a pretty big problem that the developers will definitely want to solve before pushing this update to anyone, even playtesters in the Beta.

The team at Larian says the Closed Beta for Patch 7 is just being pushed back to later this week to give them time to figure out how the patch broke passive dice rolls. As the developers pointed out, this does give eager playtesters a bit more time to head over to Steam and hit “Request Access” for a chance to join the Closed Beta.

Patch 7, set to fully release to all players in September, is going to be a big one, with several bug fixes and new cinematic “Evil Endings.” This one is also bringing in the highly-anticipated Mod Manager.

Needless to say, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are eager to see this latest improvement on the beloved game. So far, there’s no news on whether pushing back the Closed Beta will delay the actual patch release.

