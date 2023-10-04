What Does the Bird’s Nest Key/Shiny Key Unlock in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

What does the key in the bird’s nest unlock in Baldur’s Gate 3? Good question. While there are a lot of mysteries in Baldur’s Gate 3, like how does everyone keep their hair looking so good despite being thrown around by all manner of monsters, it’s often the smallest things that haunt us. After all, big mysteries like the identity of the Absolute will surely find their way to you, but this item, called the Shiny Key, you find is an entirely different beast. There are a lot of keys in Baldur’s Gate 3, and it’s rare that any of them are considerate enough to tell you what they unlock. So, you’ve usually got to hunt around for a door or chest that would otherwise need lockpicking. The Shiny Key feels a bit different though, because it’s fairly early in the game, and frankly, it’s shiny, so it must open something shiny too. Here’s what the bird’s nest key, also known as the Shiny Key, unlocks in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

What Does the Bird’s Nest Key Unlock in Baldur’s Gate 3

You’ll find the Shiny Key in a bird nest near the Idol of Silvanus in the Emerald Grove near the beginning of Baldur’s Gate 3. Getting the key is a pain in and of itself, because even if you decide to shoo the bird away, it’s still marked in red, which means that picking it up will get you in trouble. Still, if you can sneak and then pick it up while hidden you’ll be the proud owner of a Shiny Key.

Related: All Romance Options in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

This key actually opens a Shiny Chest. The trouble is that the chest isn’t anywhere that makes a huge amount of sense, so finding it isn’t just a matter of checking the floor around you. Instead, you’ll need to take a look at the stone pillars around you and you’ll be able to see it nestled in the corner of one of the stone constructions. The trouble is, a lot of Baldur’s Gate 3 characters at this stage struggle to fly, so you’ll either need to do some climbing, jump down from above, or utilize a scroll of fly or something similar.

You can also misty step up there and a few other things too. It might mean coming back when you’re a little bit stronger, but the chest won’t move until you open it. Inside the Shiny Chest will be a few bits of loot, although what you’ll get from it varies. We’ve opened it twice so far, and one time had some arrows that let you teleport, and the other had a scroll of fly, which was altogether too ironic to be sad.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out how to disable Guardian Statues in Baldur’s Gate 3.