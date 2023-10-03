All Romance Options in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you want to know all romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’re in the right place, because we know a thing or two about finding love at the end of the world. Sure, we don’t have tadpoles in our brains, but we use a lot of social media places, so you could definitely argue we’ve got something worse going on. Anyway, everyone in Baldur’s Gate 3 is hot, and even if you don’t think so, someone out there does, so it’s only natural to want to know all romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3.

While it might not be the focus of the game for everyone, there’s no denying the allure of the mix of misfits you meet as you meander across the world of Baldur’s Gate 3, and making sure you’ve chosen the right person for you is important. You don’t want to commit to someone only to find out that they’re a bear. Unless you do. We’re not gonna judge you. Anyway, here’s our list of all the romance options in Baldur’s Gate 3. We’ve put them in order of when you meet them roughly, and also left a note or two on what they like too.

All Romance Options in Baldur’s Gate 3

First up is the ever-so-charming and somewhat angry Lae’zel. Lae’zel is a powerful fighter with an intense focus on doing what she thinks is right. She’ll always approve of you agreeing with her plans, and that’s about it. Shadowheart is the other character you’ll meet in the intro of Baldur’s Gate 3, and she’s a devout Shar follower and a Cleric. She’s someone who appreciates those who are kind to animals and generally do good deeds.

Next is Astarion, who is kind of a douche along with being a vampire spawn and a rogue. He likes it when you’re mean to people and let him feed on you. Men, right? Gale is a powerful but somewhat insufferable Wizard with an explosive secret. He likes a person with intelligence and arcana knowledge, and also prefers talking solutions to violent ones.

Wyll is a proper hero type, and a Warlock with a lot of power. He likes heroics and acts of good. Karlach, is a barbarian who is very hot in a very literal sense, and she also likes it when you do good unflinchingly. You’ll need to help her condition get better if you want to romance her properly though.

The final two romance options are Halsin and Minthara. Halsin is a druid, and someone you’ll actually find in his bear form in a prison in a goblin camp to begin with. He likes animals, nature, and is sort of a furry. Minthara is literally pure evil, and while that can change as the story goes on, she’ll only want to be in your group if you turn on the Emerald Grove. She likes it when you’re loyal to the Absolute, and just mean to everyone basically.

