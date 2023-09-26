Is Spider-Man 2099 a Vampire in Spider-Verse?

Spider-Man 2099,A KA Miguel O’Hara, isn’t particularly friendly in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, spending most of the movie afraid Miles Morales will disrupt the whole Spider-Verse. Due to his fangs and other visual choices, there are some who are wondering if Spider-Man 2099 is a vampire in Spider-Verse and the Marvel Universe. I have the answer to that question.

Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2099 a Vampire?

Spider-Man 2099 is not a vampire in either the movies or the Marvel comics in which he debuted. It’s clear why some Across the Spider-Verse viewers would think so, as he has fangs, but he’s not undead. Vampires do existing the main Marvel Universe and Peter Parker has tangled with vampires, both regular vampires and Michael Morbius, the Living Vampire, in the past. Dracula is even a big fixture of the Marvel Universe, taking on the likes of the Avengers and Blade. Miles, for his part, is set to team up with Blade in the future, which will certainly lead to confrontations with vampires.

Related: Never Mind Across the Spider-Verse: Miles Morales’ Secret Nightmare Has Already Happened

Why Does Spider-Man 2099 Have Fangs?

So, if he’s not a vampire, why does Spider-Man 2099 have fangs? In the comics, it’s down to the way he became Spider-Man. He wasn’t bitten by a spider. Instead, he stepped into a gene-altering machine that had been sabotaged to make him 50 percent spider. Spiders having fangs. As far as the writing goes, he was meant to be a little bit edgier than the regular Peter Parker iteration of Spider-Man. Either way, Miguel O’Hara is more spider than either Peter Parker or Miles Morales, and that’s why he has fangs. In Across the Spider-Verse, those fangs are likely meant to make him more menacing.

O’Hara can use his fangs to poison people, something which he’s done in the comics. Still, over the years, some writers have shied away from this aspect of the character. Regardless, Spider-Man 2099 is not a vampire in Across the Spider-Verse or the comics.