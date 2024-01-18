Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Trailer Reveals First Look at the Game

During today’s Xbox Developer Direct, we received news on MachineGames‘ next title. Its Indiana Jones video game has now been titled and gotten a new trailer.

Check out the official Indiana Jones and the Great Circle trailer below. The game will take place between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. Additionally, the title is slated for sometime later in 2024, though no full release date was revealed.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard mentioned what kind of gameplay players can expect in the game back in 2023. He said, “The game is obviously: you’re exploring stuff. It’s about him. So if you’re playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?”

It sounded like the Xbox, PC, and Game Pass exclusive was going to follow in the footsteps of series like Uncharted and Tomb Raider. However, Howard’s quote turned out to be a teaser about the game being in a first-person perspective. Gamers can use Indy’s iconic whip to grapple across chasms, create distractions, and fight enemies.

Microsoft is certainly happy it has another exclusive under its belt. When you have to deal with the IP powerhouses of Nintendo and Sony, why not throw your money around to fix the problem? And this game is releasing at the perfect time.

2023’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was seemingly the end for the Harrison Ford iteration of the character on the big screen, meaning someone needs to fill the void. The video game Indy can pick up the hat and whip for a little while – at least until the powers that be finally cave and bring Chris Pratt on.

If you're interested in information about other games you can play on Xbox or PC, here's an answer to whether Skull & Bones will be on Xbox Game Pass.