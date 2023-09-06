Starfield’s Todd Howard Provides Update on Indiana Jones Game

Starfield and Fallout mastermind Todd Howard has finally given fans an update on the gameplay that will be featured in Bethesda Softworks, MachineGames, and Lucasfilm Games’ Indiana Jones video game.

During an interview with Esquire, Howard confirmed that we still have more waiting to do before more official information about the collaboration project comes out: “We’ll talk next year.” That said, the Bethesda lead did have some first details to share about what the project’s gameplay will be like. In short, it certainly sounds like a very Indiana Jones-y experience.

“I am a giant Indiana Jones fan. It can be brought to video games in a unique way,” Howard said. “The game is obviously: you’re exploring stuff. It’s about him. So if you’re playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?”

Bethesda and Wolfenstein developer MachineGames announced their Indiana Jones game all the way back in 2021. However, in typical Bethesda fashion, its first trailer didn’t show much. At the time, all we knew was that the project would tell an original story, with Howard on board as an executive producer. Then, during the infamous Federal Trade Commission v. Microsoft trial, head of publishing Pete Hines revealed that, while the Indiana Jones game was originally slated to see a multiplatform release, it will now be a PC, Xbox, and Game Pass exclusive.

Howard’s Indiana Jones update obviously gives us little to chew on while we wait, but at least it’s something. In the meantime, fans of the publisher’s work are almost certainly using the studio’s recently released sci-fi RPG, Starfield, to help with the wait. The Bethesda and MachineGames Indiana Jones video game is sure to be yet another blockbuster release in the publisher’s catalog, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates on its progress.