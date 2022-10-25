Amazon and Bethesda have given us our first image of the live-action Fallout TV series coming to Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video and Kilter Media social media shared the image for the franchise’s 25th anniversary, which shows a few residents of Vault 33 as someone exits – or maybe enters – the vault. Who this character might be is a mystery, but judging by the body hidden just behind the railing on the left in this first image, it looks like the Amazon Prime Video Fallout TV series will kick things off with an exciting start.

While there isn’t much to chew on with just a single image, it’s a look into Bethesda’s post-apocalyptic world that fans have waited years for. You can see what it’ll be like to leave the vault in live action below.

Little about the Fallout series’s plot has been shared so far, but we do know that Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Predators) is set to star, and he might portray a Ghoul. We also know that Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are overseeing the show with their production company, Kilter Films. They’re working hand in hand with Bethesda, which owns the Fallout game franchise. The Fallout show’s showrunners are Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

The series is without a release window, but with production underway, let’s hope to see Vault 33 on our TV screens by late next year.