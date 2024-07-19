When Does The Boys Season 5 Release?

The Boys Season 4 ended off on an incredible finale episode and lots of loose ends to tie up. So with that in mind, here’s everything we know about when The Boys Season 5 is set to be released.

Recommended Videos

Does The Boys Season 5 Have a Release Window?

At the time of writing, there’s no word on exactly when The Boys Season 5 will be released. However, it’s very likely that we’ll see it air in summer 2026.

This is based on the gaps and turnover periods we’ve seen between previous seasons. There’s usually a two-year wait between each season, so it stands to reason that there will be another two-year wait before we get to see Season 5 as well.

Showrunner Eric Kripke has also confirmed on Twitter that this will be the final season of Prime Video’s The Boys. This was always the plan for the show, and it’s likely that we’ll also see eight episodes in the final season.

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

The final season is also being written, and the plan is to start shooting at the end of 2024, leading into mid-2025. So it makes sense that we’ll only get to see the final product in the middle of 2026.

Gen V Season 2

The good news is that there are other things to keep you occupied in the meantime. For instance, Gen V Season 2 is set to release in 2025. This is the spinoff series that focuses on the students of Godolkin University, which features characters like Tek-Knight, Cate, and Sam, all of whom have also made their debuts in The Boys Season 4.

And that’s everything you need to know about The Boys Season 5’s release window for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including what happened to Ashley in the Season 4 finale, and how Butcher seems to be healthy again.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy