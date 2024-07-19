How Is Butcher Healthy Again in The Boys Season 4? Answered

A lot of things happened in the literal last 10 minutes of The Boys‘ Season 4 finale, and there’s a lot of questions left unanswered. If you’re wondering why Butcher looks so healthy again in The Boys Season 4, here’s what you need to know.

Why Is Butcher Healthy in The Boys Season 4 Finale?

This is pure speculation, but I feel pretty confident about this explanation. To put it simply, Butcher is in good shape again in The Boys Season 4 because he’s finally accepted Kessler and the dark side of him that’s being brought out by the V tumor and cancer.

By accepting that side of him and actively working together with what is basically his cancer, the V cancer cells have receded and given him powers to accomplish his goal of killing all Supes.

If we see Butcher’s visions of Kessler as the embodiment of his cancer, then we can conclude that Kessler is basically the gatekeeper of his cancer powers. And by accepting Kessler and working with him, he’s willing to give Butcher the physical prowess he needs to achieve his goal. This also explains why Butcher was able to use his new tentacle powers to kill Victoria at the end of the finale.

Is Butcher Still Going to Die?

This is a question that can really only be answered in Season 5, but chances are pretty good that Butcher’s going to die in The Boys. For starters, using the Supe virus will likely wipe him out as well. Unless the virus somehow only targets the cancer in his body, Butcher will get caught in the pandemic.

Going beyond that, even if the virus doesn’t kill him, there’s no reason to believe that Butcher should survive after accomplishing his goals. After all, Kessler’s only giving him health and powers to kill all Supes and once that’s done, Butcher will still be suffering from cancer with only mere months to live.

Hopefully that answers your question of why Butcher is healthy again in The Boys Season 4. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including what happened to Ashley in the finale, and whether MM got recast.

