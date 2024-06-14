Did Mother’s Milk (MM) Get Recast in The Boys Season 4? Answered

Marvin T. Milk, better known as MM or Mother’s Milk, is one of the main characters in The Boys. He’s played a prominent role in both the comic and television series, but if you’re wondering if MM got recast in The Boys season 4, here’s what you need to know.

Who Plays MM in The Boys Season 4?

Good news for fans of the show. MM did not get recast in The Boys season 4, and he’s still being played by Laz Alonso, who has been a part of the project since season 1.

The only reason why you might think he’s been recast is because he looks considerably different from how he did in the first three seasons. Actor Laz Alonso has shaved, and also lost quite a bit of weight since we last saw him in season 3, and thus looks a little different in season 4, which may cause fans to think that he’s been recast.

Laz Alonso’s Weight Loss Explained

There really isn’t much of an explanation for why Alonso has lost weight, aside from him wanting to get to a healthier place and making sure that he isn’t placing any unnecessary stress on his body.

Over on the actor’s Instagram page, he shared that he had taken a DNA test which helped him determined what supplements and vitamins his body needed. This allowed him to see what his body was deficient in, and also helped in cutting down on things that were only causing him harm.

Aside from him looking thinner in season 4, nothing else about MM has really changed in The Boys. The season starts with him serving as the new leader of The Boys as Butcher has been forced to step down, and the story will continue on as per normal.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts about whether MM has been recast in The Boys season 4. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including the full episode release schedule.

