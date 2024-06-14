Image Source: Prime Video
The Boys Season 4 Episode Release Schedule & Times

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:54 pm

The Boys is one of the biggest television series right now, and the season 4 premiere is definitely an exciting one. The show is finally back after a couple years, and here’s the full episode release schedule for The Boys season 4.

The Boys Season 4 Full Episode Release Schedule

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 were made available on Prime Video on June 13. After that, the rest of the episodes will release on a week-by-week basis. To keep things simple, here’s a rundown of when each episode will drop:

EpisodeRelease Date and Time
Department of Dirty TricksJune 13, 3 a.m. ET
Life Among the SepticsJune 13, 3 a.m. ET
We’ll Keep the Red Flag Flying HereJune 13, 3 a.m. ET
Wisdom of the AgesJune 20, 3 a.m. ET
Beware the Jabberwock, My SonJune 27, 3 a.m. ET
Dirty BusinessJuly 4, 3 a.m. ET
The InsiderJuly 11, 3 a.m. ET
Assassination RunJuly 18, 3 a.m. ET

As you can see, there are a total of eight episodes for this season, and considering that the first three episodes were released on the same day, that means we’ll only have a six-week run for season 4.

It’s also worth noting that the series will be coming to a close pretty soon. It’s been announced that the show will end with a fifth and final season, though it hasn’t been confirmed exactly when that will drop.

Where Can You Watch The Boys?

The Boys is streaming exclusively on Prime Video by Amazon, which means that you’ll need an account and subscription to watch the full series.

Season 4 picks up a few months after the explosive events of the third season. The Boys are working to take down Victoria Neuman, but at the same time, a civil war is brewing between the Hometeamers and Starlighters. There’s also the tension between Butcher, Homelander, and Ryan to contend with, so there’s certainly a lot to unpack this season.

And that’s everything you need to know about when each episode of The Boys season 4 releases.

The Boys
