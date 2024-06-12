With There Be A Season 5 of The Boys?

The Boys is one of the biggest hits that Prime Video has ever had, so naturally with Season 4 on the horizon, fans are wondering what comes next. Here’s everything we currently know about the fifth season of The Boys and the bittersweet future of the franchise.

Is The Boys Season 5 Happening?

The Boys will get a fifth season, however, it’s somber news as this will be the final chapter in the story. In promotion for Season 4, creator and showrunner Eric Kripke announced that Season 5 would be the end, and ultimately it was always the plan for the show.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” Kripke said to The Hollywood Reporter. “And then I would say plans really solidified that we were going to actually do it years ago. I think we were probably in the middle of making season three, so it could have been three or four years ago that we always knew.”

He continues explaining that the decision to limit things to five seasons might have come from his training as a TV writer and conforming to the rule of five acts. If that is the case then expect Season 5 of the series to be the ultimate climax as everything is concluded.

Of course, at this stage, there is no release date for Season 5 of The Boys, and we wouldn’t expect any word on that for a while. Once The Boys Season 4 airs the team will turn their attention to producing the final season and in the months following we should have a better indication of its release timeframe, but for now, that could be at any point in the next few years.

The good news for fans is that while there won’t be a sixth season of The Boys there are still plans to do more in this universe with a second season of Gen-V on the way and other projects in development.

The Boys Season 4 is set to premiere on Prime Video on June 13 with three episodes available from the jump and the remainder of the season to follow weekly.

