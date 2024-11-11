Colin Farrell Reveals the Size of Penguin’s Role in The Batman 2

The Penguin star Colin Farrell just confirmed the size of his role in The Batman – Part II, revealing that Oz Cobb’s a bigger part of the sequel than he expected.

Farrell spilled the beans about his amount of screentime in Matt Reeves’ second Bat-flick in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was told I have five or six scenes,” he said, after admitting he wasn’t sure he’d appear in Part II at all. “I don’t have any hopes or any expectations. I’m really an open book, and that’s the way I get excited by s—t or not. I think sometimes actors, if they have a career that has a certain length of time, they sometimes get to make too many decisions. Which isn’t to say I won’t push back or argue or fight in Oz’s corner.”

Farrell’s remarks will no doubt come as welcome news to Oz Cobb’s many fans, especially given how The Penguin‘s finale seemingly sets up The Batman – Part II. Without getting into spoilers, the closing shot of The Penguin Episode 8, “A Great or Little Thing,” teases a rematch between Oz and Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. That said, given his relatively small number of scenes, it appears that Penguin won’t serve as The Batman – Part II‘s primary antagonist.

Which doesn’t mean he won’t get another shot at main villain duties further down the line. Elsewhere in the THR interview, Farrell divulged that he’s signed on to reprise the Oz Cobb role in more than one sequel. “I signed up for three Batman films,” he said. So, if a third entry in Matt Reeves’ big screen Bat-saga happens, don’t be surprised if Penguin waddles his way into the fray. Neither DC Studios nor Warner Bros. Pictures have officially announced The Batman 3 at this stage, however.

The Batman – Part II swoops into cinemas on Oct. 2, 2026.

