Is Skull & Bones on Xbox Game Pass?

After a total of six delays, Skull & Bones is on the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Amazon Luna. And if you’re on PC or Xbox, you might be wondering you’re wondering whether Skull & Bones is on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the answer.

Is Skull & Bones on Ubisoft+?

There are Ubisoft games on Xbox Game Pass, but Skull & Bones is not one of them. This multiplayer pirate game is not available on Microsoft’s subscription service at all. You probably shouldn’t count on it arriving later, either.

Why? Well, because Ubisoft has its own subscription service, Ubisoft+, which, as you’d expect, they give priority to. Microsoft has done a deal whereby Ubisoft gets cloud streaming rights to Activision’s games, which is one of the reasons the Microsoft/Activision Blizzard purchase has been allowed to go ahead. But as far as Ubisoft’s new first-party games go, most of them will skip game pass.

In the same vein, Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown aren’t on Xbox Game Pass either. They’re also not on PlayStation Plus. So, does that mean you have to pay full price for Skull & Bones if you’re on Xbox?

No, because while the full Ubisoft+ isn’t available on PlayStation, you can get it on Xbox. There’s no free trial right now, but for £12.99/$14.99 for a month’s trial, you can play Skull & Bones as well as the rest of the Ubisoft+ catalog. So, if you’re on the fence about whether it’s worth playing or ditching Sea of Thieves for, that’s your best chance to try it out.

If you’re on the PlayStation 5, on the other hand, you’ll have to either buy it outright digitally or buy it physically and resell it if it doesn’t take your fancy. But the answer to whether Skull & Bones is on Xbox Game Pass is no.