Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 14, 2024 06:26 am

Updated: May 14, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Are you constantly bragging to your friends about how you can type faster than The Flash? Prove it in Type Race Simulator and make all the non-believers shut up. If you don’t want to fail and become the laughingstock of your social circle, use Type Race Simulator codes.

All Type Race Simulator Codes List

Type Race Simulator Codes (Active)

  • 2KLIKES: Use for a Double Speed Boost and 200 Keys
  • 1KLIKES: Use for a Double Speed Boost and 250 Keys
  • RELEASE: Use for a Double Speed Boost

Type Race Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • There are no expired Type Race Simulator codes right now.

How to Redeem Type Race Simulator Codes

Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to redeem Type Race Simulator codes:

How to redeem Type Race Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Type Race Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on Codes in the bottom-left corner.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code field.
  4. Click on Submit to enjoy all your free rewards!

If you love playing Roblox simulator games, check out our articles on Mewing Simulator codes and Treasure Hunt Simulator codes and discover all the free stuff those experiences have waiting for you!

