Video Games
Codes

Anime Boxing Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Aug 2, 2024 05:53 am

Updated: August 2, 2024

Explore different islands while fighting alongside your favorite anime heroes! Click on the screen to gain energy, defeat opponents to get Gems, and summon the strongest heroes to help you defeat mobs and bosses. Don’t forget to use Anime Boxing Simulator codes for useful freebies!

All Anime Boxing Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

  • ByeHerobrine: Use for 10 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion (New)
  • summer: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 5 Champion Capsules, 10 Talent Tokens, 10 Namek Coins, and 150 Summer Coins (New)
  • 1klikes: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 10 Champion Capsules, and 5 Talent Tokens (New)
  • sorryshutdown: Use for 1 Power Potion, 10 Talent Tokens, and 20 Up Coins
  • shutdown: Use for 3 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion
  • release: Use for 100 Gems and 50 Power

Expired Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

  • There are no expired Anime Boxing Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Boxing Simulator

Check out the following instructions to redeem Anime Boxing Simulator codes hassle-free:

  1. Open Anime Boxing Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Select the Codes option.
  4. Input your code into the Insert Here text box.
  5. Click on Redeem to get rewards.

Anime Boxing Simulator
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.