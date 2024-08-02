Anime Boxing Simulator Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 2, 2024 We found the most recent codes!

Explore different islands while fighting alongside your favorite anime heroes! Click on the screen to gain energy, defeat opponents to get Gems, and summon the strongest heroes to help you defeat mobs and bosses. Don’t forget to use Anime Boxing Simulator codes for useful freebies!

All Anime Boxing Simulator Codes List

Working Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

ByeHerobrine : Use for 10 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion (New)

: Use for 10 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion summer : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 5 Champion Capsules, 10 Talent Tokens, 10 Namek Coins, and 150 Summer Coins (New)

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 5 Champion Capsules, 10 Talent Tokens, 10 Namek Coins, and 150 Summer Coins 1klikes : Use for 1 Luck Potion, 10 Champion Capsules, and 5 Talent Tokens (New)

: Use for 1 Luck Potion, 10 Champion Capsules, and 5 Talent Tokens sorryshutdown : Use for 1 Power Potion, 10 Talent Tokens, and 20 Up Coins

: Use for 1 Power Potion, 10 Talent Tokens, and 20 Up Coins shutdown : Use for 3 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion

: Use for 3 Champion Capsules and 1 Power Potion release: Use for 100 Gems and 50 Power

Expired Anime Boxing Simulator Codes

There are no expired Anime Boxing Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Boxing Simulator

Check out the following instructions to redeem Anime Boxing Simulator codes hassle-free:

Image by The Escapist

Open Anime Boxing Simulator on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes option. Input your code into the Insert Here text box. Click on Redeem to get rewards.

