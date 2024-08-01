Pass the Bomb Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 1, 2024 Added the latest code!

Running around and passing a ticking bomb to another player before it explodes becomes even more fun if you look cool while doing it! Use all the available Pass the Bomb codes to get free coins and use them to purchase various crates to get cool skins for your avatar.

All Pass the Bomb Codes List

Working Pass the Bomb Codes

75KL: Use for 500 coins (New)

Expired Pass the Bomb Codes

There are no expired Pass the Bomb codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pass the Bomb

To redeem Pass the Bomb codes easily, follow the simple instructions below:

Open Pass the Bomb on Roblox. Click the bird icon in the top left corner of the screen. Input your code into the text box. Click the Claim button to receive freebies.

