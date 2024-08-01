Pass the Bomb promo image
Image via @RVVZ
Pass the Bomb Codes (August 2024)

Published: Aug 1, 2024 04:19 am

Updated: August 1, 2024

Added the latest code!

Running around and passing a ticking bomb to another player before it explodes becomes even more fun if you look cool while doing it! Use all the available Pass the Bomb codes to get free coins and use them to purchase various crates to get cool skins for your avatar.

All Pass the Bomb Codes List

Working Pass the Bomb Codes

  • 75KL: Use for 500 coins (New)

Expired Pass the Bomb Codes

  • There are no expired Pass the Bomb codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Pass the Bomb

To redeem Pass the Bomb codes easily, follow the simple instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Pass the Bomb
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Pass the Bomb on Roblox.
  2. Click the bird icon in the top left corner of the screen.
  3. Input your code into the text box.
  4. Click the Claim button to receive freebies.

Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.