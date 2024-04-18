Bomb Tag promo image.
Image via Clueless Devs
Bomb Tag Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Apr 18, 2024 10:14 am

Play tag with deadly consequences in this wild PvP Roblox game. Enter the arena, move as fast as the wind, and pass the bomb to another player before you go boom! To gain better abilities and escape getting tagged, use the help of Bomb Tag codes.

All Bomb Tag Codes List

Bomb Tag Codes (Active)

  • magician!: Use for 2 Supreme Crates
  • bigrevamp!: Use for 3 Enchanted Crates
  • bombtag: Use for 1 Enchanted Crate
  • blowup: Use for 3 Normal Crates
  • likeformore: Use for 1 Normal Crate

Bomb Tag Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Bomb Tag codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Tag

Redeeming Bomb Tag codes takes only a few steps—follow the guide below:

How to redeem codes in Bomb Tag.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Bomb Tag in Roblox.
  2. Walk into the area that says Codes while you’re in the lobby.
  3. Input a code into the Put the code here field.
  4. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

If you love playing fast-paced Roblox titles, check out our articles on Tongue Battles codes and Rampant codes, and grab all the free rewards for those games, too!

Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.