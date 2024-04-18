Bomb Tag Codes (April 2024)

Play tag with deadly consequences in this wild PvP Roblox game. Enter the arena, move as fast as the wind, and pass the bomb to another player before you go boom! To gain better abilities and escape getting tagged, use the help of Bomb Tag codes.
All Bomb Tag Codes List
Bomb Tag Codes (Active)
- magician!: Use for 2 Supreme Crates
- bigrevamp!: Use for 3 Enchanted Crates
- bombtag: Use for 1 Enchanted Crate
- blowup: Use for 3 Normal Crates
- likeformore: Use for 1 Normal Crate
Bomb Tag Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Bomb Tag codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Tag
Redeeming Bomb Tag codes takes only a few steps—follow the guide below:
- Run Bomb Tag in Roblox.
- Walk into the area that says Codes while you’re in the lobby.
- Input a code into the Put the code here field.
- Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!
