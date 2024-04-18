Bomb Tag Codes (April 2024)

Play tag with deadly consequences in this wild PvP Roblox game. Enter the arena, move as fast as the wind, and pass the bomb to another player before you go boom! To gain better abilities and escape getting tagged, use the help of Bomb Tag codes.

All Bomb Tag Codes List

Bomb Tag Codes (Active)

magician! : Use for 2 Supreme Crates

: Use for 2 Supreme Crates bigrevamp! : Use for 3 Enchanted Crates

: Use for 3 Enchanted Crates bombtag : Use for 1 Enchanted Crate

: Use for 1 Enchanted Crate blowup : Use for 3 Normal Crates

: Use for 3 Normal Crates likeformore: Use for 1 Normal Crate

Bomb Tag Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Bomb Tag codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Bomb Tag

Redeeming Bomb Tag codes takes only a few steps—follow the guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Bomb Tag in Roblox. Walk into the area that says Codes while you’re in the lobby. Input a code into the Put the code here field. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

