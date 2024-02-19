Helldivers 2 is currently taking the world by storm, with just about every gamer out there wanting to talk about democracy. However, not everyone has been able to fight for their freedom. Here’s how to fix the “Servers at Capacity” error in Helldivers 2.

How to Fix the ‘Servers at Capacity’ Error in Helldivers 2

Despite its best efforts, Arrowhead wasn’t ready for all of the love its game received. That’s why it’s taken measures to ensure that at least some people are getting to dive into Helldivers 2.

“Our team is working around the clock to solve these issues,” Arrowhead announced in Helldiver‘s official Discord. “While we’ve been able to mitigate some of the causes, we are still struggling to keep up with the scaling that is needed to accommodate all our Helldivers. Therefore, we’ve had to cap our concurrent players to around 450,000 to further improve server stability. We will continue to work with our partners to get the ceiling raised.”

This change has put players into queues that force them to wait for a spot to open up. And while there isn’t a specific workaround to guarantee entry, there are a few ways to make dealing with the “Servers at Capacity” error in Helldivers 2 easier.

The most important thing to look out for is the status of Helldiver 2‘s servers. If they’re down, playing another game and biding some time is the best course of action. If the servers are going strong, however, waiting 10 to 15 minutes before trying to log in again is the way to go.

Some have reported that leaving their game running all day produces good results, but the problem with that is it takes a spot for another player who may be ready to play now. Sure, nothing is stopping every Helldiver from going to work and leaving their game open for when they return, but that’s not freedom – it’s fear.

And that’s how to fix the “Servers at Capacity” error in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.