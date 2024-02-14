All Patch Notes for Helldivers 2 Update Patch 01.000.006

Helldivers 2 is here, and while it’s skipped the Xbox, being a PlayStation Studios title, it’s gone down a storm on PC. Its latest patch has just dropped, so if you’re wondering what’s changed, here are all patch notes for Helldivers 2 update patch 0.1.000.006.

Helldivers 2′s latest patch is relatively minor compared to, say, Baldur’s Gate 3, but it does feature an important fix or two. One bizarre but potentially damaging problem was that if your profile had too many friends on it, the game would crash.

There’s also a matchmaking fix because, as with a handful of online-only games (I’m looking at you, Payday 3), Helldivers 2 had launch issues, meaning you could have trouble getting into a match. The game should be more stable, too. It’s not a trainwreck by any means, but we’ve seen a few people tweeting about it crashing their PlayStation 5.

These, then, are all the patch notes for Helldivers 2 update patch 01.000.006:

For this patch, we have focused on the following areas:

Improved general game stability

Prepared build for upcoming server matchmaking improvements.

Resolving connectivity and disconnect issues.

Fixes

Fixed crash when application was closed shortly after start

Game no longer crashes during extraction cutscene.

User profile with too many friends no longer causes crash.

Fixed crash when using text-to-speech during extraction cutscene

Game no longer crashes when users disconnect during the joining cutscene.

Operation Status in Mission Summary no longer causes crash.

Fixed crashes caused by leftover visual effects from disconnected players.

Game no longer crashes when using ADS.

Repaired instability in game data packing that caused increased patch sizes.

Improved backend connectivity, reduces likelihood of disconnecting in missions.

Improved matchmaking experience and likelihood of success.

Those are all the patch notes for Helldivers 2 update patch 0.1.000.006. And if you’re wondering if it’s worth playing, here’s our take on the game.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.