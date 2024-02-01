Video Games

All Helldivers 2 Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions

A man in a sci-fi set of armour shooting away as two space-ships crash in front of him.

Squad-based sci-fi shooter Helldivers 2 storms onto PlayStation 5 and PC soon. Are you thinking about pre-ordering it and wondering what, if anything, you get for putting your money down early? Here are all of the Helldivers 2 pre-order bonuses and editions.

An image showing the contents of the digital Helldivers 2 Super Citizen Edition. This image is part of an article about all Helldivers 2 pre-order bonuses and editions.

It’s sometimes the case that a game comes in several editions, including a fancy Collector’s Edition with a statue that you can sit on your shelves. Helldivers 2 is halfway there, as there are a couple of editions, but there’s no top-end, wallet-busting collector’s edition. That’s likely because, while it’s published by Sony, Helldivers 2 isn’t quite as high profile as the likes of God of War and so on.

Here are all the Helldivers 2 editions you can get your hands on and the pre-order bonuses:

Helldivers 2 Standard Edition – PS4/PC (Physical and Digital) – $59.99

This is the core edition of the game, which simply includes the game.

Helldivers 2 Super Citizens Edition PS4/PC (Digital)

This sounds like a $200+ collector’s edition, but it’s not. It’s more of a “digital deluxe” version that includes the game, plus the following:

  • “DP-53 Savior of the Free” Armor Set.
  • “Will of the Peopl” Cape.
  • “MP-98 Knight” Weapon.
  • Super Citizen Status.
  • Stratagem Hero Ship Game.
  • “Steeled Veterans” Premium Warbond.

The cape and armor are cosmetic, and the weapon could be useful but not game-breaking, but the others might have you scratching your head. The “Steeled Veterans” Premium Warbond is part of Helldivers 2’s microtransaction system and helps you unlock items from an in-game catalog, including the “SG-225IE Breaker Incendiary” gun. You still have to complete objectives and so forth to unlock these items, and developer Arrowhead Game Studios insists it’s not pay-to-win. You can find out more here.

The Stratagem Hero Ship game is a mini-game you can play within Helldivers 2. And as far as I know, Super Citizen Status is just a cosmetic title that’s put on your in-game profile. All that content is digital, and I’m not convinced it’s worth the extra $20 asking price, but if you’re a hardcore Helldivers fan, you might want to go for it.

Whichever edition you go for, you’ll also get these three outfits as a pre-order bonus:

  • TR-7 Ambassador of the Brand armor
  • Helldivers 2 Cavalier of Democracy armor
  • TR-9 Cavalier of Democracy armor

The “Ambassador of the Brand” armor is, according to Sony, “Promotional armor made by SUMY Corp. as part of a highly successful marketing campaign for frozen yogurt.” That’s in-universe, I should add. There have been tie-ins like Mad Max’s Thirstcutter vehicle, but SUMY Corp is not a real frozen yogurt company.

So, those are all Helldivers 2 pre-order bonuses and editions, which include a standard edition, a digital deluxe edition, and three sets of in-game armor for pre-ordering the game. And if you’re wondering where the Xbox Series X|S version is, sorry, with Sony publishing it, it’s skipping Microsoft’s console.

