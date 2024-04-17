How to Find & Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2

Every mission in Helldivers 2 has a main objective that is impossible to miss if you want to make it out alive, but the Secondary Objectives offer more optional rewards. Whether you need more Medals or you want to clear the map, here is how you can get these done.

How to Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2

Look for the light blue icon on your map and finish the designated task to complete Secondary Objectives. Any main objectives in the mission will be marked with orange. Sometimes it’s one main task and other times you need to complete a few steps before finishing your orders. However, you can always rely on the orange to lead you. Secondary tasks, on the other hand, and completely optional and have their own light blue color for an icon.

When you select a mission, there is usually at least one blue icon on the map if it’s a standard 40-minute operation. Usually, these involve tasks such as arming a SEAF, shutting down an illegal broadcast, or destroying a laboratory. Once you complete the task, the blue icon turns grey and the Secondary Objective is completed. That doesn’t mean you can’t find more though. Sometimes a POI like the SEAF will be hidden on the map until you can find the area.

Completing all of the secondary tasks on the map will help you get five stars at the end of the mission, which means more Requisition Slips and more overall XP for the whole squad. In some cases, completing Secondary Objectives will also be part of your Daily Orders. If you can complete six of them in the time frame, then you’ll get 15 Medals to add to your collection.

Helldivers 2 is available now on PC and PlayStation.

