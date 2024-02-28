Fastest Ways to Level Up in Helldivers 2

As you complete mission objectives, you’ll gain XP points to level up to unlock new content and systems in Helldivers 2. However, if you’re itching to farm XP quickly, here’s a breakdown of the fastest ways to level up.

How to Level Up Fast in Helldivers 2

Frankly, the steps you’ll need to take to farm the most XP and level up fast aren’t complicated. In fact, all you have to do is head into an Eradicate-type mission with a group, bring as many turrets as possible or a mortar to assist with killing threats, and then fire off an Orbital Laser to eradicate bigger enemies if necessary. With an experienced group following this strategy, you’ll likely conclude the mission in under four minutes for a good pool of XP.

You’ll receive the most XP from the highest difficulty, Helldive, for Eradicate missions. If you don’t have access to the difficulty yet, consider partying with higher-level players who have the ability to do these types of high-stakes assignments. Besides repeating this mission type, you can finish other objectives, like Automaton Defense or Egg Nest missions, if you want to try something different while grinding out levels. Just make sure they’re the highest difficulty you can do before attempting them.

What Is the Max Level Cap in Helldivers 2?

Currently, the max level cap in Helldivers 2 settles at 50. At specific milestones leading up to level 50, you can unlock Stratagems, a collection of combat support items, and eventually gain access to Helldive missions to help with the grind.

Helldivers 2 is a live-service title bound to see many massive updates, which could mean the max level cap will increase as those patches get implemented, but only time will tell. As of now, it’s best to take advantage of fast-leveling XP strategies to hit 50 quickly and unlock everything in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2 is available on PlayStation and PC.