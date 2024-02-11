Helldivers 2 is the perfect blend of co-op shooters and level grinding, allowing players to team up to gun down a bunch of aliens and farm Strategems while they’re at it. Here’s what you need to know about the Helldivers 2 max level cap.

What Is the Max Level Cap in Helldivers 2?

At the time of writing, no one knows what the max level cap is in Helldivers 2, and the devs have yet to reveal that info. However, based off of what we know about the first game, we can probably assume that the level cap in Helldivers 2 will be set at 50 as well.

From our experience with the first Helldivers, it can take hundreds of hours to reach the level cap. And from what we’ve seen with the sequel so far, there’s even more content and new features to dive into, along with a few difficulty levels to experiment with.

That being said, however, a player has reported on the Steam Community forums that the level cap in Helldivers 2 is 20. No one else seems to be able to corroborate this, though, and we’ve yet to hit that point ourselves, so we can’t confirm if this is true or not.

But then again, even if the max level cap is set at 20, it takes an extremely long time to gain level progress. So if you’re worried that you might max everything out too quickly, that shouldn’t be a concern with this game. In addition to that, even after getting maxed out, the endgame challenges and bosses will likely still pose a huge challenge as you need to prioritize getting the right Strategems in order to deal with them.

We’ll update this article as we get more info about the max level cap in Helldivers 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a rundown of all preorder bonuses and game editions.