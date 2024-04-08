Medal Cap in Helldivers 2, Explained

Aside from scouring planets to collect every single Super Credit, you also need to think about progressing your Helldivers 2 Warbonds, but there is a Medal Cap along the way. My guide will cover what the cap itself is and how it will affect your progress.

What is the Medal Cap in Helldivers 2?

The total Medals cap is 250 in Helldivers 2. Once you reach the 250 limit, your missions won’t provide any further rewards that you can use on the Warbond specifically. To avoid wasting time, just spend some of those Medals and you’ll be able to earn more. Any kind of cap can get frustrating in a game where your progress is locked behind that currency, but it seems like the aim of the limit is to have players pace themselves in between Warbond releases.

Other currencies like Super Credits don’t have any kind of limit. In fact, you can spend all day collecting Super Credits out in the fields as you keep aiding the fight alongside managed democracy. Credits can be saved up indefinitely and you can use them to purchase new Warbonds when they release or any of the armor sets in the shop. Unfortunately, for the other currencies, like Samples and Requisition Slips, there is another cap.

If players were able to indefinitely save up their Medals in Helldivers 2, all new content could be unlocked at a moment’s notice. The most dedicated players could bypass any of the spontaneous Super Earth war events that pop by dumping all their earned currency into unlocking the content. As a live service game, Helldivers 2 aims to keep players interested. Everything else is still playable at all times, it’s only the cap you need to watch out for.

Maybe in the future, Super Earth will reward us for our service and increase the cap, but I would just focus on spreading Democracy until that happens.

